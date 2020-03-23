‘We stand by each other’: Halifax restaurant providing free meals

Send this page to someone via email

The owners of a south-end Halifax restaurant say the way the community embraced them when they first started has them feeling compelled to give back during this difficult time.

READ MORE: Halifax restaurant spreading holiday cheer through free turkey dinners

“As a community we stand by each other,” said Thamer Al-Rashaydeh. “We started here and we got help from the city and the government and the people here and we like to give back.”

A sign on the window of Basha Restaurant invites anyone who’s struggling financially to come inside and have a free meal.

Although the chicken and rice dinner comes with no questions asked, some rules have been added. All orders are take-out only and they have a strict one customer at a time policy.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, they are taking extra measures to ensure disinfect the restaurant.

“We make sure everyone sanitizes their hands when they come in,” Rashaydeh explained of the dispenser they installed on the outside of their front door. “And also every few minutes we clean the door handles and everything.”

2:20 COVID-19 Monday Morning Update COVID-19 Monday Morning Update

Rashaydeh says the response has been enormously positive and many customers have donated to help support their efforts.

That continued support has them looking for even more ways to help too.

“We will help as much as we can,” he said. Tweet This

“Anything the city needs, or the people need, anything, our kitchen is open.”

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe