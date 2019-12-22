Halifax restaurant spreading holiday cheer through free turkey dinners

Send this page to someone via email

The saying goes that one good deed deserves another.

And with that in mind, a Halifax restaurant once again prepared a full turkey dinner with all the fixings for their customers, which they gave out free of charge.

“We’re doing it just in the spirit of Christmas,” explained the co-owner of Basha Restaurant on Inglis Street in the city’s South End. “It was very successful so we had people asking us ‘are you going to do it again?'”

Basha Restaurant on Inglis Street is serving up a free turkey dinner to anyone who needs a good meal today until 8pm. The owners say they know many people in this area go without during the holiday season and they want to help as much as possible. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/6rTlB93NJt — Jeremy Keefe (@Jeremy_Keefe) December 22, 2019

As former students who studied in the area, the owners said they know firsthand how some people not only go without a traditional Christmas dinner at this time of the year, some even spend it alone.

Which gave them the idea to create a welcoming place where no one feels left out.

“I had been a student at Saint Mary’s and I know this time of the year a lot of people go away,” explained co-owner Chico Rashaydah. “But a lot of students it’s hard for them to go away financially or their family is far away.”

“There’s a lot of people who needs this.” Tweet This

Now veterans after their second installment say they knew it would be another all-hands-on-deck day.

Fortunately, they didn’t even need to ask for volunteers.

“My family that’s here helping us, my grandmother, grandfather, aunt, mother, they all really wanted to pitch in and help again,” explained Hull. “They said, ‘let’s do it again!'”

Dean Porter stopped in for lunch and was touched by the thoughtful gesture.

He said not only was it delicious but it tasted even better knowing there was an element of kindness going along with it.

“It makes me feel good,” Porter said. “And what they’re doing here is a very nice thing.”

A sentiment that goes both ways.

“It really make us feel good to be part of the community,” said Rashaydah. “We’re here not just as a business to make money, but to be part of the community and help each other.” Tweet This

