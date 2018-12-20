Halifax’s Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank holds annual Christmas Hamper event

Santa isn’t the only person leaving presents under the tree this Christmas.

Thanks to the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank, families across the HRM will have a traditional Christmas dinner and some surprises for the kids.

Every year, the Parker Street food bank hosts a Christmas Hamper celebration, bringing a little extra cheer to Haligonians.

The non-profit organization has been serving the community for 35 years, providing food, furniture and clothing free of charge to families in need. Parker Street provides resources to their clients all year long, but spokesperson Cynthia Louis says that this can be a really hard time of year for people on fixed incomes.

“Most of our clients are on income assistance or they have no income. They struggle daily to make ends meet, and when it comes to the holidays it’s expensive and they don’t have any resources to get Christmas dinner or even buy gifts for a loved one,” says Louis.

The organization relies solely on donations to give back to the community and this year they received more than ever, which means more families will have a hot meal and toys under Christmas tree.

Debra Spencer is one Haligonian that’s grateful for the food bank. She says they help make sure she has something to put under the tree for her son.

“For Christmas Day it will be nice because I’ll have some gifts to give him instead of me only trying to survive,” says Debra.

The Christmas Hampers include a turkey and all the fixings needed to make a traditional Christmas dinner. With the abundance of gifts donated this year, Parker Street is also able to provide three gifts per child to every family registered.

The food bank also relies on volunteers to help out during their busy season, and many find it so rewarding they come back every year.

Matheas Ellis, the co-captain of the ACCEL Physoi hockey team, says this is his team’s second year volunteering at the Christmas Hamper event.

“It makes me feel good knowing we are helping them and making a difference.” says Ellis.

The young volunteers help pack the boxes, assist the clients in picking out the perfect holiday gift and then help carry the Christmas Hamper out to their car making sure they have everything they need and nothing is forgotten.

Donations can be made all year long to the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.