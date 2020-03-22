Halifax Water suspends disconnections for missed bills during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Water has suspended disconnections for missed bills until mid-April as the province declares a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

While the pandemic is ongoing, the municipal utility said it will prioritize services including the installation and maintenance of water service connections, as well as operational activities to maintain service.

The halt on disconnection will last until April 13, but that protocol will be reviewed “as the situation evolves.”

“To protect the public and our employees, non-essential customer or public interactions remain limited for the duration of the COVID-19 response,” said Halifax Water in a Sunday press release.

“Our response to non-essential inquiries may be delayed.”

In the meantime, customers facing economic impacts due to the COVID-19 situation are asked to contact Halifax Water’s Customer Care Centre to discuss payment arrangements.

“Halifax Water continues to take actions to protect the public, our employees, and provide water, wastewater and stormwater services to our customers.”

The utility’s office is closed to the public.