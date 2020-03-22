Doctors of B.C. urged to stand ‘united’ behind health officials in coronavirus messaging

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Doctors of B.C. is calling on physicians across the province to unite behind the provincial health officer in their messaging during the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter sent to members Sunday by Kathleen Ross comes while some doctors are arguing for stricter social distancing measures, including lockdowns and enforcement, to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

But Ross’ letter argues the direction taken by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry should be repeated by all medical professionals to ensure a “united” message is being sent to the public.

“We need to amplify Dr. Henry’s message,” Ross writes. “During these times of crisis, adhering to the public health direction as the single source of truth is imperative. The truth is that self-isolation and maintaining social distance will save lives.”

So far, Henry has issued various public health orders to ban public gatherings larger than 50 people, and for bars and restaurants to cease dine-in operations, along with other measures to encourage social distancing.

The goal, Henry has explained, is to ensure people are staying at least two metres apart as much as possible to help “flatten the curve” of cases.

Dozens of doctors from Royal Columbian Hospital wrote an open letter to Henry Friday saying those measures aren’t enough.

The letter argues the province could follow Italy in the quick doubling and tripling of cases — and the overwhelming of the health-care system as a result — if strict lockdowns aren’t introduced and enforced.

Henry responded to the letter Saturday by saying her measures achieve what those doctors are asking for, adding a provincial lockdown, while “a nice [term] to hear,” is not on the table yet.

Provinces are too reliant on each other for a closure of borders between B.C., Alberta and the Yukon to properly work, she further explained.

Ross calls on physicians to think of innovative ways to get Henry’s message out and encourage their patients and their families to self-isolate and practise social distancing.

The letter also includes templates for messaging that can be put out through social media and email, along with talking points for doctors to use if they’re being interviewed by the media.

All of the templates and guides use Henry’s language that has been repeated at her daily press updates since the start of the outbreak.

“As physicians, we hold a privileged place of trust with our patients and the public,” Ross writes. “We have an opportunity to make a real difference, to save lives. I encourage you to do what you can to help.”

B.C.’s total number of coronavirus cases has jumped to 424 as of Saturday, when 76 new cases were reported. Henry announced 77 new cases the day before.