Rick Zamperin: Even paused for COVID-19, sports still offers a distraction

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, life as we know it has been put on hold.

A trip to the grocery store is now a conversation with yourself or your family, as we ask ourselves, “do we really need that?”

There’s no thought of spending a few hours at the mall to shop for deals or to just hang out with friends, and even a jaunt down the road to visit a family member is out of the question.

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has hit us hard, economically, psychologically and emotionally, and I fear that it is going to take a long time — longer than what many of us are anticipating — before we return to the life that we’ve all been accustomed too.

I did get a small dose of normalcy, if you can call it that, Saturday night when I sat in my living room and participated in a fantasy baseball draft.

While I was scanning over the plethora of possible players that I could select for my roster, I was not thinking about COVID-19, confirmed cases, the rising death toll in Canada and abroad, emergency measures implemented by all three levels of government here in Canada, the closure of the Canada-U.S. border, my co-workers having to work remotely, social distancing, self-isolation, washing my hands or not touching my face.

DAMN, I really miss sports!!!!! 😢 https://t.co/6i0XNIL3dD — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2020

It was just me, thinking about baseball, statistics and trying to project the performance of one player against a few others, and imagining that one day soon — hopefully — I can spend a hot summer day at the ballpark with a few thousand other people and watch a game.

“Play ball” would sound amazing right about now.