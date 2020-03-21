Parliament to reconvene Tuesday to deal with COVID-19 measures: source

Send this page to someone via email

The House of Commons will convene Tuesday to deal with urgent business related to the novel coronavirus, according to a source in the prime minister’s office.

Global News has also learned that discussions are underway with the House leaders from each party to reconvene the House with the minimum number of MPs — preferably only those within driving distance of Ottawa.

There is an acknowledgement that each party will try to keep its MPs from flying.

Under House of Commons procedure rules, there must be a minimum of 20 MPs in the House for business to proceed.

