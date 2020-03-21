Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Parliament to reconvene Tuesday to deal with COVID-19 measures: source

By David Akin and Maryam Shah Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 6:19 pm
Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Parliament Hill is shown in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The House of Commons will convene Tuesday to deal with urgent business related to the novel coronavirus, according to a source in the prime minister’s office.

READ MORE: MPs to discuss suspending Parliament amid coronavirus pandemic

Global News has also learned that discussions are underway with the House leaders from each party to reconvene the House with the minimum number of MPs — preferably only those within driving distance of Ottawa.

There is an acknowledgement that each party will try to keep its MPs from flying.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau considering recalling parliament ‘briefly’
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau considering recalling parliament ‘briefly’

Under House of Commons procedure rules, there must be a minimum of 20 MPs in the House for business to proceed.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19House of Commonscoronavirus canadaParliament
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.