COVID-19 cases in Alberta now at 226; 16 suspected to be community transmission

On Saturday, health officials announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta has risen by 31 since the day before, bringing the total to 226.

“We suspect that up to 16 of these cases may be due to community transmission,” said deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Marcia Johnson at a news conference. Tweet This

She added that 11 people are now hospitalized from the virus, with six of them in the ICU. One additional person has required ICU admission since Friday.

There have been no additional deaths in Alberta. Johnson said that Friday there were three people who had recovered, and the province did not have updated numbers on whether there were more recoveries.

She added that one of the cases announced on Saturday was in a seniors’ home but it would not be disclosed for privacy reasons.

Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone as well as by local geographical areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.

As of March 21, the province has administered 23,513 tests to Albertans.

There was less of an increase on Saturday in the province compared to Friday, when there was a rise of 49. However, Johnson said there wasn’t enough data to draw a conclusion that the lower number of new cases was a direct result of social distancing.

“It is too soon to make that conclusion on one day’s information,” she said. Tweet This

“The whole aim of all the social distancing restrictions that we’ve put in is to decrease the number of people getting ill and to decrease the speed at which they’re getting ill.”

Johnson said that the province is stressing that people continue taking necessary steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I know these steps may be particularly difficult on the weekend, when many of us would normally be out and about with our family and friends,” she said.

“For many Albertans, weekends mean fellowship in their chosen faith community as well.”

She added that worship can continue, as long buildings house under 50 people and proper handwashing and distancing takes place.

“When you’re with people you don’t live with, or share space normally with, then you really should do whatever you can to keep not closer [than] two arms lengths.”

The province is also warning of an increase in scam calls as worries for the virus rise, especially with the elderly.

“No one from Alberta Health or Alberta Health Services will be calling and asking for social insurance numbers, credit card numbers or banking information,” Johnson said.

