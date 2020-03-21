Kelowna hotel, Vernon resort temporarily closing to help ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Hotel Eldorado in Kelowna and Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon are temporarily closing their doors because of coronavirus concerns.

A fixture along Okanagan Lake in Kelowna since 1926, the Hotel Eldorado is a Victorian-style inn that has hosted countless tourists since its founding by an Austrian countess.

Until April 30, though, the hotel, and its restaurant, will be closed to visitors.

Also closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic: Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon.

In a press release, Sparkling Hill management said though no cases have been related to the resort, its doors will close on Saturday, March 21, at noon.

“This is an immensely somber and uncertain time for all of us, and we are exceptionally grateful for the support we have seen from our community and team,” said Hans-Peter Mayr, Sparkling Hill Resort CEO.

“We hope to reopen as soon as it is possible, and we give our immense gratitude and respect to the healthcare workers who are battling for the health of the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The company that owns the Hotel Eldorado, Argus Properties, made its announcement on Saturday morning.

“Our three levels of government, federal, provincial and municipal, in conjunction with the World Health Organization, have taken action in a layered, strategic approach to flatten the curve of the coronavirus and have asked all of us to be a part of that fight,” Ted Callahan, Argus CEO, said in a press release.

“Our primary priority has been and will always be our people – our employees, our guests and our community in which we operate,” Argus Properties told Global News in an email.

The Hotel Eldorado is part of a larger, lakeside complex, the Eldorado Resort, which also features another hotel, the Manteo.

Argus said the Manteo Hotel will remain open, as will the resort’s marina.

“We are all in unchartered territory,” said Callahan, “but as with all challenges that have come before us, and for those that will assuredly come after, we are confident that we will prevail as a community.”

