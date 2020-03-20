Menu

Crime

IHIT investigates after body found in Chilliwack home

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 7:16 pm
IHIT is looking into a death in Chilliwack.
IHIT is looking into a death in Chilliwack. Jeremy Cohn / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after a person was found dead inside a Chilliwack home on Thursday night.

Mounties say officers responded to a report of an “unconscious man” inside a residence in the 9400 block of Chapman Road around 11:30 p.m., and found human remains.

READ MORE: IIO investigating after man hurt while allegedly trying to flee police in Chilliwack

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPIHITChilliwackBodyChilliwack death
