IHIT investigates after body found in Chilliwack home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called after a person was found dead inside a Chilliwack home on Thursday night.
Mounties say officers responded to a report of an “unconscious man” inside a residence in the 9400 block of Chapman Road around 11:30 p.m., and found human remains.
Police believe the incident was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS