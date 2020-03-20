Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Alberta hospitals free up space for COVID-19 patients

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 6:37 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 20, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: Global News has today's top coronavirus headlines: the coronavirus death toll around the world surpasses 10,000; both California and New York state order people to stay at home; and more.

Preparations are underway to free up hospital space to be able to care for patients with COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Friday.

The day surgery unit at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre has been temporarily closed, Heather Kipling, a communications director with AHS, said Friday.

Kipling said the unit will be repurposed to ensure the hospital has beds, equipment and staff available for the “expected increased demand caused by COVID-19.” The space became available after the province announced earlier this week elective surgeries would be postponed, Kipling said.

READ MORE: Alberta has 195 COVID-19 cases; some child care centres to reopen for essential service workers

She said similar measures are being implemented at “hospitals across the province, in some shape or form,” but did not provide further details about which facilities in which cities may be used specifically to treat patients who contract COVID-19.

“It also enables us to use our operating rooms and surgical recovery rooms as ICU spaces, further increasing hospital capacity,” Kipling said in a statement Friday.

“And it allows us to redeploy physicians, staff and equipment (including personal protective equipment) to areas of greatest need.”

AHS has also started transforming operating rooms and surgical recovery rooms into ICUs. Alcoves, hallways and other spaces where patients can safely be cared for will also be utilized, Kipling said.

READ MORE: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production in coronavirus fight

This work is not unique to AHS’ COVID-19 response, Kipling noted, adding that the health service uses over-capacity protocols whenever pressure on its hospitals increases.

For more information on the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta and where they are located, visit the Alberta government’s website.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsCOVID-19 AlbertaCoronavirus UpdatesAlberta hospitalsAlberta coronavirus newAlberta hospital spaceAlberta hospital space COVID-19Alberta prepares COVID-19
