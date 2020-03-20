Menu

Health

Camping suspended at BC Parks due to coronavirus pandemic

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 6:02 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 6:03 pm
BC Parks says all campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will be closed until at least the end of next month in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
BC Parks says all campgrounds will be closed until at least the end of April in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Golden Ears park reservations
Most provincial parks will be open for day hikes and recreation, although washrooms and day-use facilities, along with some other services, will be shuttered. Hikers are reminded to keep at least two metres apart from others.

Full coverage of the coronavirus in B.C.

BC Parks says visitors can use trails and areas where accessible, but warns parking lots in some parks may be closed.

READ MORE: Some B.C. municipalities close public playgrounds to fight coronavirus

Anyone who has booked a campsite will receive a full refund.

