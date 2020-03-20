Camping suspended at BC Parks due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

BC Parks says all campgrounds will be closed until at least the end of April in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Most provincial parks will be open for day hikes and recreation, although washrooms and day-use facilities, along with some other services, will be shuttered. Hikers are reminded to keep at least two metres apart from others.

BC Parks says visitors can use trails and areas where accessible, but warns parking lots in some parks may be closed.

Anyone who has booked a campsite will receive a full refund.

