Health

Winnipeg distilleries give up the booze, make hand sanitizer during COVID-19 outbreak

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 6:17 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 6:18 pm
Two distilleries in Winnipeg say they've started making hand sanitizer.
Two distilleries in Winnipeg say they've started making hand sanitizer. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

A pair of Winnipeg distilleries are putting down the bottle to help in the battle against COVID-19.

Both Patent 5 Distillery and Capital K Distilleries say they’ve diverted their liquor-distilling endeavours and are instead focusing on making hand sanitizer.

In a post on their Facebook page Patent 5 says they’re giving away the sanitizer they’ve already made to local organizations supporting vulnerable people.

They’re also looking for help finding glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, aloe, or small spray bottles to make more sanitizer.

The distillery is asking organizations that can use the sanitizer they’ve made or anyone able to help find materials to reach out through their Facebook page.

Meanwhile Capital K is also asking for donations of spray bottles, hydrogen peroxide, aloe vera, and glycerin as they work to make hand sanitizer too.

READ MORE: Manitoba Public Insurance building in Winnipeg to become drive-thru coronavirus testing site

Capital K said they plan to give the sanitizer to first responders, health care professionals and the government free of charge.

Anyone who can help Capital K find the ingredients should email info@balticbros.com.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba declaring state of emergency
