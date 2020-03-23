Menu

4 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region, total up to 8: public health

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 4:17 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 4:32 pm
KFL&A Public Health have confirmed new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health says there are four new cases of the novel coronavirus in their catchment area, bringing the region’s total up to eight positive cases.

READ MORE: KFL&A Public Health announces 4th case of COVID-19 in Kingston area

The first three cases were confirmed last week in two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man, who respectively travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Later in the week, the fourth case was found in a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from Portugal. As of Thursday, she was receiving treatment at a Kingston hospital.

On Monday, the local public health unit updated their website, saying the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area had jumped to eight.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says ‘no negotiation’ on isolation protocol for snowbirds, returning travelers
One man in his 40s who recently had contact with a traveller, another man in his 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, a man in his 70s who recently travelled to Singapore and a woman in her 70s who also recently travelled to Singapore all tested positive for the virus. 

All are currently in self-isolation, according to KFL&A Public Health.

