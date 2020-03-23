4 new COVID-19 cases in Kingston region, total up to 8: public health

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says there are four new cases of the novel coronavirus in their catchment area, bringing the region’s total up to eight positive cases.

The first three cases were confirmed last week in two women, 44 and 62, and a 48-year-old man, who respectively travelled to Barbados, the United Kingdom and Spain.

Later in the week, the fourth case was found in a woman in her 70s who had recently returned from Portugal. As of Thursday, she was receiving treatment at a Kingston hospital.

On Monday, the local public health unit updated their website, saying the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area had jumped to eight.

One man in his 40s who recently had contact with a traveller, another man in his 30s who recently travelled to the United Kingdom, a man in his 70s who recently travelled to Singapore and a woman in her 70s who also recently travelled to Singapore all tested positive for the virus.

All are currently in self-isolation, according to KFL&A Public Health.