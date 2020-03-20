Coronavirus: Waterloo region playgrounds and skate parks close

Send this page to someone via email

All playgrounds and skate parks in Waterloo region have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement was made on Friday by the region’s CAO Mike Murray.

“Municipal staff can’t effectively clean and disinfect multiple surfaces and play structures located throughout the region,” he said, while noting the region has over 400 playgrounds.

Murray added that the move is also in an effort to promote social distancing.

“The area municipalities are asking parents, caregivers and children to follow this direction until the closure is lifted,” he said. “Parks, trails, open spaces remain open and people in the community are encouraged to practice social distancing protocols while enjoying these outdoor spaces.”

Municipal staff started to post signs on Friday advising on the closure. The order is in place until at least April 5, Murray said.

As of Friday morning, public health officials had reported 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo region.

#covid19wr – Effective immediately, all @CityKitchener playgrounds and skate parks are closed. Parks remain open. This decision was made based on strong recommendation of public health, the fact they can't be effectively disinfected, & the need for #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/VC8Wo4gCD0 — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) March 20, 2020