Canada

Coronavirus: Waterloo region playgrounds and skate parks close

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 3:35 pm
Challenges of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic
Health officials keep telling us how important it is to maintain 'social distance' to help slow the spread of coronavirus. But, many of us are so used to close human contact, that keeping two meters apart is harder than one might think. Linda Aylesworth reports.

All playgrounds and skate parks in Waterloo region have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The announcement was made on Friday by the region’s CAO Mike Murray.

READ MORE: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

“Municipal staff can’t effectively clean and disinfect multiple surfaces and play structures located throughout the region,” he said, while noting the region has over 400 playgrounds.

Murray added that the move is also in an effort to promote social distancing.

“The area municipalities are asking parents, caregivers and children to follow this direction until the closure is lifted,” he said. “Parks, trails, open spaces remain open and people in the community are encouraged to practice social distancing protocols while enjoying these outdoor spaces.”

READ MORE: Make time to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

Municipal staff started to post signs on Friday advising on the closure. The order is in place until at least April 5, Murray said.

As of Friday morning, public health officials had reported 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo region.

