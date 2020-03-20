Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Chateau Laurier to close until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 2:57 pm
The Chateau Laurier will be closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Chateau Laurier will be closing due to COVID-19 concerns. Anna Mehler Paperny/Global News

The Chateau Laurier hotel in Ottawa will be temporarily closing its doors Saturday at noon in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made Friday afternoon in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, said Fairmount, the company that operates the hotel.

READ MORE: Here’s how to apply for EI and the new COVID-19 emergency benefit

“Global, national and local authorities continue to issue guidance directed at slowing the spread of the virus – minimizing travel; cancelling social gatherings; shutting down non-essential businesses; working/schooling from home; and social distancing,” a news release from Fairmount read.

The possibility of reopening the hotel will be evaluated in early April, the hotelier added.

Not only will hotel services be suspended, but the hotel’s two restaurants and health clubs will also be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

“A very small group of employees will remain on property to maintain emergency services,” Fairmont said.

As for refunds on reservations, Deneen Perrin, director of public relations with Fairmount Chateau Laurier, said all customers who made reservations directly with the hotel will be refunded. Those who made reservations with third-party websites will have to communicate with them directly.

READ MORE: How COVID-19 is spreading across Canada

The decision to close the hotel comes just hours after the province announced 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the national capital region. Two of those cases developed from close contact.

“We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and stay in close communication with our loyal guests and dedicated employees to ensure that our community is informed, connected and supported through these trying times,” Fairmount said.

When asked if the hotel had seen reduced reservations and cancellations due to the pandemic, Perrin said she believes many travellers are trying to adhere to guidance from public health officials to stay home and self-isolate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19COVID-19 ottawaChateau Laurier OttawaOttawa chateau laurierChateau Laurier closingChateau laurier closing ottawacoronavirus chateau lauriercovid-19 chateau laurier
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.