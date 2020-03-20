Menu

Health

Worker at Toronto jail in hospital being tested for COVID-19, union says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2020 12:32 pm
The new Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke will open later this fall.
The new Toronto South Detention Centre in Etobicoke will open later this fall. Global News

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s correctional workers says an employee at a Toronto jail is being tested for COVID-19.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says a male worker at the Toronto South Detention Centre is in hospital as he awaits results.

The union’s president, Warren (Smokey) Thomas, says the employee returned from a trip to Europe before public health officials recommended two weeks of self-isolation after travel.

READ MORE: 50 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ontario, total at 301 active cases

Thomas says the employee went back to work but voluntarily went into self-isolation when the public health guidelines changed.

He says three other staff members who came in contact with the employee were sent home to self-isolate.

Coronavirus: Inmates at Saskatoon jail under quarantine after possible link to COVID-19
© 2020 The Canadian Press
