Baltimore, Ont., man facing charges following report of sexual assault

A 55-year-old man from Baltimore, Ont., has been charged with several sex-related offences after a young female complainant told investigators she was sexually assaulted several years ago, Cobourg police say.

Police haven’t released the complainant’s age or details about when the assault allegedly happened, saying only that the youth came forward to speak with investigators after some time had passed and she felt ready to say something.

As a result of a police investigation, a man was arrested at a Cobourg home on Friday, police say.

Robert Charles Haggerty faces charges of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

