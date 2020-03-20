Waterloo Region confirms 2 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 14 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Region of Waterloo Public Health has announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including a man in his 70s who is now hospitalized.

Officials said on Friday that the man is also the third case of community transmission in the region.

According to an online list of confirmed cases, a woman in her 50s, who was recently on a cruise, is now self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Public Health said two people who were previously hospitalized are now recovering at home.

The latest cases come after two positive tests were announced on Thursday, including a woman in her 20s who works at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She is considered the region’s first community transmission case and is self-isolating at home.

The hospital said the woman’s work does not include contact with patients, but Public Health said she was symptomatic while at work on March 13.

They are still investigating how many others had close contact with her.

