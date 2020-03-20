Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Canadian in Japan dies of COVID-19 complications

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 9:24 am
Updated March 20, 2020 9:34 am

A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.

The minister offered his condolences to the family, saying they are receiving consular support. Information about the Canadian’s identity was not shared.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada. The virus has caused 11 deaths, while 10 Canadians have recovered from the illness.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus canadacoronavirus japanCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 Deathcanadian in japancoronavirus canadian deathcoronavirus canadian death japancoronavirus canadian diescovid-19 death canada
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.