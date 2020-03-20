Coronavirus: Canadian in Japan dies of COVID-19 complications

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.

Deeply saddened to learn of the death of a Canadian in Japan from complications related to #COVID19. Our deepest condolences to the family, to whom we are providing consular assistance during this difficult time. — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) March 20, 2020

The minister offered his condolences to the family, saying they are receiving consular support. Information about the Canadian’s identity was not shared.

There are currently more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada. The virus has caused 11 deaths, while 10 Canadians have recovered from the illness.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.