Coronavirus: Canadian in Japan dies of COVID-19 complications

A Canadian has died in Japan from complications related to COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Friday.
The minister offered his condolences to the family, saying they are receiving consular support. Information about the Canadian’s identity was not shared.
There are currently more than 800 cases of COVID-19 reported in Canada. The virus has caused 11 deaths, while 10 Canadians have recovered from the illness.
