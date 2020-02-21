Flight carrying Canadians from Japanese cruise ship riddled with COVID-19 lands at CFB Trenton

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of healthy Canadians who spent nearly two weeks on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are back in Canada for another round of quarantine for COVID-19.

The charter flight landed around 2 a.m. Eastern time Friday at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where passengers cleared for travel will undergo further screening.

The group will then be placed under another two-week quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced the plane’s takeoff on social media at 2:56 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 255 Canadians had been kept on board the Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama, Japan, since early February, over concerns that some of the 2,500 passengers and crew members were sick with the novel coronavirus.

Since then, 634 passengers having tested positive, marking the largest outbreak of the virus outside China.

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment.

1:48 Canadians leave quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Canadians leave quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship

Two Japanese passengers from the ship have died after contracting the virus, but health officials believe they were infected before the quarantine began on the ship.

Japanese authorities tested everyone aboard the ship before they were allowed to disembark for the Canadian flight. The procedure was the same for charter flights arranged by other countries to evacuate their citizens earlier this week.

Each passenger was given a government-issued facemask and coloured wristband before they were ushered off the ship to the Haneda Airport, according to a letter from government officials to the evacuees on board the ship.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there was a chance that those who tested negative for the virus and show no signs of symptoms may be released from quarantine early under the discretion of Canada’s top public-health doctor.

Story continues below advertisement

The new plane’s arrival at Trenton comes on the same day that the quarantine period ends for Canadians who arrived at the base from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 7.

Health Canada says those onboard the second of two flights that evacuated Canadians from the epicentre of the outbreak are “anticipated” to end their quarantine on Feb. 25.

1:58 Fredericton couple released from quarantine on board the Diamond Princess are headed home to Canada Fredericton couple released from quarantine on board the Diamond Princess are headed home to Canada

As of Friday, China has reported a total of 75,465 cases of the virus, which has led to 2,236 deaths in the country. Most of those deaths are centered in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

Eight Canadians have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began, with three of them based in Ontario and the rest in British Columbia.

Two of those cases — one in each province — has since been cleared.

—With files from Global’s Maryam Shah and the Canadian Press