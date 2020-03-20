Peterborough Farmers Market closed until further notice due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Farmers Market, which operates in Morrow Park on Saturdays, is closing until further notice.

In a statement released Friday morning, the market’s board states it has been following the news about the spread of COVID-19 on a daily basis.

“We want you to know that we are taking this situation very seriously,” the board said. “The market must take social responsibility, practise social distancing and do our part to be the solution to narrowing the curve of the spread of the virus.”

The board is encouraging customers to contact the board through social media or by calling the market’s manager, Wade Warner, to help them buy directly from vendors.

The market says a website, Farms at Work, is also being launched to help connect shoppers and farmers on a local level.

Story continues below advertisement

Warner can be reached at 705-931-0305.

4:25 Urban farmers in Peterborough get a jump on garden planning Urban farmers in Peterborough get a jump on garden planning