University of Saskatchewan student launches COVID-19 tracker to graph coronavirus cases

Unable to find a centralized tracker for novel coronavirus cases, a Saskatoon teenager took matters into his own hands and launched COVID-19 Tracker Canada.

Noah Little, 19, launched the website to track cases of the virus in every province.

“I was trying to see the cases across Canada and there really wasn’t a spot where I could see them all at once,” Little said, describing information sources as fragmented and slow to update.

The spike in Canadian COVID-19 cases happened around the same time that the University of Saskatchewan (USask) suspended in-person classes. As a second-year anatomy and cell biology student, Little suddenly had time to launch his site.

His methodology is simple. He’ll look at the daily schedule for provincial health news conferences, and plan his day around them. Whenever a COVID-19 case is reported, he adds it to his running tally.

COVID-19 Tracker Canada assembles data of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country. COVID-19 Tracker Canada

Using basic HTML coding, he can arrange the data by total cases and deaths, while providing proper citations for each occurrence.

COVID-19 Tracker Canada also has a graph, which shows cases in Canada dating back to late January. By early March, the beginning of a curve becomes visible.

“We will eventually be able to see this curve flattening on there, and that’s something that I think is going to be very exciting to see,” Little said.

Visualizing the curve is one of the tracker’s most valuable characteristics, Little said, though he expects case numbers to continue climbing.

“We can’t get our hopes up too much right now,” he said.

Little said his reasons for starting the site aren’t work-motivated, though he is interested in a health care career, possibly in medicine.

