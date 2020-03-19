Grandaughter of Quebec’s first COVID-19 victim issues heartfelt plea on social media

Send this page to someone via email

The granddaughter of Quebec’s first COVID-19 victim took to social media Thursday with a heartfelt plea to Quebecers, urging them to follow the recommendations made by government authorities.

“Show good citizenship, social responsibility and stay at home,” Bibianne Lavallée wrote on Facebook.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed the province’s first death due to the virus on Wednesday.

The government has rolled out several measures aimed at reducing the spread of novel coronavirus including repeated calls for people to stay home and practice social distancing.

Lavallée is adding her voice to the chorus on behalf of her family in the hopes of saving lives and to give meaning to their loss.

“We didn’t have time to save my grandmother, but you have the chance to make a difference, now that we know the damage caused by this pandemic,” she wrote.

Lavallée said her grandmother, 82, was in poor health and had respiratory problems.

“She was easy prey for the virus under the circumstances,” she said, explaining her grandmother became ill before any measures were put in place to protect against the spread of the illness. It was before the daily updates by Legault’s team.

“A time when children still went to school. Where planes flew in the sky. Where you could do your groceries without a knot in your stomach. There were even people going on vacation,” she continued.

“Imagine…it seems like so long ago, but it was less than a week,” Lavallée said.

Lavallée described her grandmother as the pillar of the family, a kind-hearted woman who was well-liked in her community.

The most heartbreaking for Lavallée is knowing that the family matriach died alone, in isolation.

“We would have liked to be able to hold her hand, comfort her, whisper softly in her ear, but we did not have the chance.”

The family will not be providing further public comments and has asked to be able to mourn their loss privately.

