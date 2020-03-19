All Regina Roman Catholic masses suspended due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina has suspended all masses due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A letter written by Archbishop Donald Bolen was released to all Catholic parishes on Wednesday evening.

“Sunday and weekday masses are hereby suspended until further notice,” Bolen wrote.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan declares state of emergency as coronavirus concerns grow

He went on to write that the archdiocese will be monitoring the situation and issue updates. Baptisms, funerals and weddings should be limited to immediate family only, with larger celebrations to take place at a later date.

Only essential gatherings of the parish pastoral and finance council are to take place while following all government restrictions and health guidelines. Pastors are encouraged to arrange for private confessions following the same set of guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

More information about how they are handling COVID-19 is available on their website.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.