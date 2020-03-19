Car2Go driver in fatal taxi crash has left Canada, may never face trial: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are recommending six charges against the man behind the wheel of a Car2Go that slammed into a taxi in December and killed the driver.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection of 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2019.

Yellow Cab driver Sanehpal Singh Randhawa, 28, was killed, while the Car2Go driver was left in critical condition.

Prior to the collision, police said the Car2Go driver had sped away from an impaired-driving road check not far away at Clark Drive and Venables Street.

But as police announced Thursday they were recommending charges, they acknowledged that the charges aren’t likely to be approved because of the driver’s medical condition.

The man is back in his home country, police said, and investigators will monitor him in case his condition improves.

“This is an incredibly sad and tragic case for the affected families, the community and our investigators,” said VPD Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

“It is difficult to accept that the suspect cannot be held accountable at this time due to his medical state. However, in recommending charges, we are hoping there will be some sense of closure for the family and friends of the victim.”

Global News has previously identified the man as Irish national Gary Holohan, and verified that the vehicle was travelling in excess of 120 km/hr.

An investigation by B.C.’s independent police watchdog cleared police of any wrongdoing in the crash.