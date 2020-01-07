Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
car2go fatal crash

Car2Go driver in fatal collision with Vancouver taxi identified as Irish man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 9:35 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 9:38 pm
A badly damaged Car2Go seen at the scene of a fatal collision with a taxi on Dec. 29, 2019. .
A badly damaged Car2Go seen at the scene of a fatal collision with a taxi on Dec. 29, 2019. . Global News

The driver of the Car2Go vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Vancouver taxi driver has been identified as a young Irish man.

Global News has confirmed through multiple sources that the man allegedly behind the wheel of the smart car was Gary Holohan, a man in his 20s.

READ MORE: Cab driver killed in early morning Vancouver crash with Car2Go; speed and alcohol suspected

Holohan remains in hospital in Vancouver, and Global News has learned that his family has travelled form Ireland to be by his bedside.

Global Exclusive: new details and video in crash that killed taxi driver
Global Exclusive: new details and video in crash that killed taxi driver

The crash happened early in the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, at the intersection of East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Yellow Cab driver Sanehpal Singh Randhawa, 28, was killed in the collision, while his two passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘We’re grieving’: Vancouver cab driver killed in collision with suspected drunk driver remembered

Vancouver police confirmed that the Car2Go fled a CounterAttack impaired driving road check at Clark Drive and East Hastings Street, after being asked to pull over.

Car sharing and public safety concerns
Car sharing and public safety concerns

Exclusive video obtained by Global News shows the smart car speeding up East Hastings, before turning south onto Renfrew Street.

The vehicle was travelling in excess of 120 km/hr.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and are investigating the potential role of driver impairment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashFatal Crashcar2go fatalcar2go fatal crashcar2go taxi fatalfatal crash taxigary holohangary holohan taxi crashgary holohan taxi fataltaxi car2gotaxi fatal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.