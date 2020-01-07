Car2Go driver in fatal collision with Vancouver taxi identified as Irish man

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of the Car2Go vehicle involved in a crash that killed a Vancouver taxi driver has been identified as a young Irish man.

Global News has confirmed through multiple sources that the man allegedly behind the wheel of the smart car was Gary Holohan, a man in his 20s.

Holohan remains in hospital in Vancouver, and Global News has learned that his family has travelled form Ireland to be by his bedside.

The crash happened early in the morning of Dec. 29, 2019, at the intersection of East 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Yellow Cab driver Sanehpal Singh Randhawa, 28, was killed in the collision, while his two passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Vancouver police confirmed that the Car2Go fled a CounterAttack impaired driving road check at Clark Drive and East Hastings Street, after being asked to pull over.

Exclusive video obtained by Global News shows the smart car speeding up East Hastings, before turning south onto Renfrew Street.

The vehicle was travelling in excess of 120 km/hr.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash, and are investigating the potential role of driver impairment.