Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in fatal Sunday morning crash in Vancouver

Vancouver police say a 28-year-old cab driver is dead following a collision early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of East First Avenue and Renfrew Street.

Police believe a Car2Go collided with a taxi carrying two passengers.

The VPD says the driver of the taxi died from his injuries, the driver of the Car2Go remains in hospital in serious condition, and the two passengers have non-life-threatening injuries.

The force of the crash sent the taxi into the Royal Bank on First Avenue, damaging the building.

The VPD believes speed and alcohol were factors, adding that they think the Car2Go driver, a man in his 20s, may have run a red light.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has also been called in as police believe the Car2Go driver may have evaded officers at a roadblock prior to the collision.

Police closed down the area of East First Ave between Kaslo and Nootka streets for several hours Sunday morning.

This is Vancouver’s 14th traffic-related fatality this year.