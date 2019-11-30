40-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle collision on Vancouver-Burnaby border

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on the Vancouver-Burnaby border early Saturday morning.

Vancouver police say the crash happened just after 6 a.m., on Boundary Road at Marine Drive.

One vehicle was driving south on Boundary Road when it went airborne and collided with another vehicle that was driving north, according to police.

Police and fire crews from both Vancouver and Burnaby attended the scene, where they found one driver deceased.

BC Emergency Health Services took the second driver to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vancouver police have taken over the investigation. The cause has not been officially determined, but police say speed was likely a factor.

Police add the collision is Vancouver’s 13th motor vehicle fatality of 2019.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video is asked to contact Vancouver police.

