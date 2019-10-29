Menu

Medical distress a possible factor in fatal Vancouver crash: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 3:02 pm
Vancouver police say medical distress may have been a factor in the crash.
Vancouver police say medical distress may have been a factor in the crash. Global News

A single-vehicle crash in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood has left a 59-year-old man dead.

Vancouver police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when the driver was westbound on North Kent Avenue.

No one else was in the vehicle.

READ MORE: 33-year-old man struck and killed in East Vancouver rush hour traffic

Police say it is unclear what caused the driver to veer into a lamppost, but that medical distress may have been a factor.

Paramedics and firefighters were deployed, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

READ MORE: French citizen charged in West Vancouver crash that killed woman

The VPD’s collision investigation unit and the BC Coroners Service are working to determine the cause of the city’s 11th fatal motor vehicle crash of the year.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
