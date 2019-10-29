Medical distress a possible factor in fatal Vancouver crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood has left a 59-year-old man dead.

Vancouver police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Monday when the driver was westbound on North Kent Avenue.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police say it is unclear what caused the driver to veer into a lamppost, but that medical distress may have been a factor.

Paramedics and firefighters were deployed, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

The VPD’s collision investigation unit and the BC Coroners Service are working to determine the cause of the city’s 11th fatal motor vehicle crash of the year.

