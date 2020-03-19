Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League postpones end-of-season awards banquet amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League announced last week it was cancelling the remainder of the 2019-20 season as part of Hockey Canada’s mandate for that action to be taken because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

And the MMJHL has now confirmed the postponement of its 50th anniversary gala and awards dinner, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at Canad-Inns Polo Park.

League president Kerry Lines says a tentative date has been scheduled for late September, which would be just prior to the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

In a statement issued on the league website on Thursday, Lines mentioned that all City of Winnipeg rinks are having the ice removed and have been closed until further notice. He also thanked the league membership for their patience during what has been a trying time.

The decision to suspend play was made moments before last Thursday’s opening game of the MMJHL McKenzie Cup playoffs between the St. Vital Victorias and Fort Garry/Fort Rouge Twins at the St. Vital Arena.

🚨IMPORTANT MEMO: Our game has been cancelled tonight and the rest of the season postponed until further notice due to the COVID19 virus. Please stay tuned for further information – thanks. — St. Vital Junior Victorias (@stvitaljrvics) March 13, 2020

The players had actually warmed up, on-ice officials were ready to go, and fans were in the stands when both teams were advised the game was not going to be played.

