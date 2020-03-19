Menu

Sports

Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League postpones end-of-season awards banquet amid coronavirus pandemic

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted March 19, 2020 2:58 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 2:59 pm
MMJHL logo.
MMJHL logo. MMJHL

The Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League announced last week it was cancelling the remainder of the 2019-20 season as part of Hockey Canada’s mandate for that action to be taken because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Manitoba junior hockey on ‘pause’ due to COVID-19

And the MMJHL has now confirmed the postponement of its 50th anniversary gala and awards dinner, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 at Canad-Inns Polo Park.

League president Kerry Lines says a tentative date has been scheduled for late September, which would be just prior to the start of the 2020-21 regular season.

In a statement issued on the league website on Thursday, Lines mentioned that all City of Winnipeg rinks are having the ice removed and have been closed until further notice. He also thanked the league membership for their patience during what has been a trying time.

READ MORE: Donations pouring in for Winnipeg player paralyzed during MMJHL game

The decision to suspend play was made moments before last Thursday’s opening game of the MMJHL McKenzie Cup playoffs between the St. Vital Victorias and Fort Garry/Fort Rouge Twins at the St. Vital Arena.

The players had actually warmed up, on-ice officials were ready to go, and fans were in the stands when both teams were advised the game was not going to be played.

HIGHLIGHTS: MMJHL Transcona vs St. Vital – Jan. 23
HIGHLIGHTS: MMJHL Transcona vs St. Vital – Jan. 23
Winnipeg SportsCoronavirusCOVID-19Hockey CanadaMMJHLHockey Manitobacoronavirus ManitobaManitoba Major Junior Hockey League
