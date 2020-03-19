Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a worker has been rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury in an industrial accident on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Kipling and Evans avenues in Etobicoke at around 10:30 a.m.
Police said the man was injured inside of a building and became unconscious. It is unclear how he got hurt.
Toronto paramedics said they rushed a man in his 60s with critical injuries to a trauma centre.
Investigators said the Ministry of Labour is attending.
