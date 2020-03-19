Menu

Canada

Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Etobicoke

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 12:10 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 12:11 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a worker has been rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury in an industrial accident on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling and Evans avenues in Etobicoke at around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Toronto police find deceased body in Scarborough, treating as ‘suspicious’

Police said the man was injured inside of a building and became unconscious. It is unclear how he got hurt.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed a man in his 60s with critical injuries to a trauma centre.

Investigators said the Ministry of Labour is attending.

