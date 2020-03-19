Man in critical condition after industrial accident in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a worker has been rushed to hospital after suffering a serious injury in an industrial accident on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling and Evans avenues in Etobicoke at around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the man was injured inside of a building and became unconscious. It is unclear how he got hurt.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed a man in his 60s with critical injuries to a trauma centre.

Investigators said the Ministry of Labour is attending.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Evans Av + Kipling Av

– Worker has suffered an injury

– Injury is very serious

– EMS currently performing CPR

– Worker being taken to hospital

– Appears to be industrial accident

– Ministry of Labour will investigate if so#GO565340

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 19, 2020

