Celebrities spark annoyance with coronavirus ‘Imagine’ singalong

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot enlisted some of her celebrity friends to join a singalong during the sixth day of her self-imposed quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gadot invited some of her superhero friends, including Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Natalie Portman (Thor), to sing John Lennon‘s Imagine.
“Day 6 in self-quarantine and I got to say these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she said in an Instagram video. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”
She said she watched a video of a man from Italy playing his trumpet on his balcony to all the other people “locked inside their homes.”
“He was playing Imagine and there was something so powerful and pure about this video and it goes like this,” she said before she began singing the song.
The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Will Ferrell, Labrinth and more.
Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the group singalong, which was met with mixed reviews.
Some social media users were annoyed that celebrities would sing a cover instead of donating money to relief funds.
Canadian comedian Seth Rogen said he was “so insulted” that he “wasn’t asked to be a part of this.”
Rogen posted his own version of social distancing entertainment on Tuesday night.
The Pineapple Express actor live-tweeted his reactions to the film adaptation of the Broadway play Cats.
“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” he tweeted. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”
Rogen questioned the scale of the movie and how big the cats actually were.
“Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.View link »
COMMENTS