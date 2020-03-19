Celebrities spark annoyance with coronavirus ‘Imagine’ singalong

Send this page to someone via email

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot enlisted some of her celebrity friends to join a singalong during the sixth day of her self-imposed quarantine due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Gadot invited some of her superhero friends, including Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Natalie Portman (Thor), to sing John Lennon‘s Imagine.

1:58 Challenges of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic Challenges of social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

“Day 6 in self-quarantine and I got to say these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” she said in an Instagram video. “You know this virus has affected the entire world, everyone. It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

She said she watched a video of a man from Italy playing his trumpet on his balcony to all the other people “locked inside their homes.”

“He was playing Imagine and there was something so powerful and pure about this video and it goes like this,” she said before she began singing the song.

The video includes Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Sia, Will Ferrell, Labrinth and more.

Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the group singalong, which was met with mixed reviews.

Some social media users were annoyed that celebrities would sing a cover instead of donating money to relief funds.

a nightmare… literally a nightmare pic.twitter.com/OxnUiDUXgv — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) March 19, 2020

Coronavirus particles vibing to this meaningless video pic.twitter.com/NqZRTrcGmc https://t.co/Q5cgAzn91U — Ryan Brooks (@ryanbrooks) March 19, 2020

what the hell are supposed to do? just watch the video like pic.twitter.com/tQe6AU9OCB — bryon (@BryonHeylock) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Natalie Portman, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon after posting that video of them singing “Imagine” off-key pic.twitter.com/CLTHgsS3XV — a (@ephwinslow) March 19, 2020

Me two seconds after opening that Gal Gadot video. pic.twitter.com/SmE5rRsPg3 — فرح (@sunflowersnshii) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and those celebrities after posting a video of them attempting to sing “Imagine” pic.twitter.com/BaCNmDJ0A0 — a (@ephwinslow) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot: i hope this cute video of me and my friends will make people smile :) Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ILf4nHmVwT — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) March 19, 2020

gal gadot: i will fix this virus panic everyone: how gal gadot: do u like john lennon everyone: no gal gadot: imagine if u did tho — randy (@randypaint) March 19, 2020

To Gal Gadot and all the rich celebrities in that video with money, top insurance, and are out of touch to the struggle of everyday American during this time: The struggle is real people are losing their jobs and they don't need a Beetle song trying to make it better. pic.twitter.com/27P5HqQeWp — Tasteful Telly (@living_resource) March 19, 2020

me closing the gal gadot video out after the first lyric pic.twitter.com/SuXXz3YlNE — jasmine ♏️ (@jasaaliyahhh) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and other celebs drop cringy rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in support of coronavirus pic.twitter.com/AJP6bnNx2s — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) March 19, 2020

gal gadot after dropping the imagine video to help with covid-19 instead of just donating money pic.twitter.com/i3SjYWbd1X — alice ‎ (@chadwckbose) March 19, 2020

Canadian comedian Seth Rogen said he was “so insulted” that he “wasn’t asked to be a part of this.”

Rogen posted his own version of social distancing entertainment on Tuesday night.

The Pineapple Express actor live-tweeted his reactions to the film adaptation of the Broadway play Cats.

1:41 New ‘Cats’ trailer released New ‘Cats’ trailer released

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” he tweeted. “I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Rogen questioned the scale of the movie and how big the cats actually were.

“Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

