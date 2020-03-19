Menu

TTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 8:06 am
Toronto changes TTC policies and encourages more social distancing to halt COVID-19 spread
WATCH: Toronto changes TTC policies and encourages more social distancing to halt COVID-19 spread

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says one of its employees — not a front-line worker — has tested positive for COVID-19.

The TTC said the worker is from its Duncan Shop, where heavy bus overhauls and rebuilds are carried out.

Around 130 to 170 employees will be forced into self-isolation as per protocol, the agency said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — TTC allowing workers to wear face masks, riders can board at all vehicle doors

“Late yesterday (March 18), we learned that one of our employees at Duncan Shop has tested positive for COVID-19,” TTC CEO Rick Leary told employees in a letter.

“The employee worked one shift on March 11 after returning from travel and was sent home sick. They have not returned to work since.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Toronto police civilian tests positive for COVID-19, all stations closing to public

Leary said that out of an abundance of caution, all impacted shop employees are asked to self-isolate until March 25 and can return the following day, on March 26, if they have no symptoms.

“During this time, Duncan Shop will undergo a thorough disinfection, with special attention paid to common high-touch areas,” Leary added. “This complements the increased cleaning and disinfection measures we have in place across our vehicles, stations and workplaces.”

