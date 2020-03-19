TTC employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says one of its employees — not a front-line worker — has tested positive for COVID-19.

The TTC said the worker is from its Duncan Shop, where heavy bus overhauls and rebuilds are carried out.

Around 130 to 170 employees will be forced into self-isolation as per protocol, the agency said.

“Late yesterday (March 18), we learned that one of our employees at Duncan Shop has tested positive for COVID-19,” TTC CEO Rick Leary told employees in a letter.

“The employee worked one shift on March 11 after returning from travel and was sent home sick. They have not returned to work since.”

Story continues below advertisement

Leary said that out of an abundance of caution, all impacted shop employees are asked to self-isolate until March 25 and can return the following day, on March 26, if they have no symptoms.

“During this time, Duncan Shop will undergo a thorough disinfection, with special attention paid to common high-touch areas,” Leary added. “This complements the increased cleaning and disinfection measures we have in place across our vehicles, stations and workplaces.”