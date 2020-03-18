Hamilton nursing home resident tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Stoney Creek.

The case involves an 80-year-old female resident at Heritage Green Nursing Home who was brought to St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton on Monday for a scheduled treatment.

Hamilton Public Health says during her visit the woman began displaying symptoms and was moved to isolation where she remains.

Seven hospital staff are now self-isolating, however, no patients have been put at risk.

“We have carefully reviewed and identified the patient’s interactions and we are confident we have contained all potential exposure,” said Dr. David Russell, chief of staff at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton.

Public Health officials say they are working collaboratively with both facilities to investigate further and take the necessary actions to protect other residents, employees and health care providers.

“This case involves the most vulnerable population we’re striving to protect,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton’s Medical Officer of Health.

“This demonstrates why it’s so critical that we continue to take proactive measures to protect those around us by implementing no-visitor policies at long-term care facilities and continuing to practice social distancing, even with our families when necessary.”

Heritage Green says it has isolated the entire floor of the nursing home, limiting staff to dedicated areas, isolating residents and is providing in-room meals.

“The safety of our residents and employees is paramount,” said Scott Kozachenko, administrator of Heritage Green Nursing Home.

“We have been responding to this situation in the most aggressive way and are implementing the appropriate measures in close consultation with Public Health.”

The facility had increased environmental cleaning two weeks ago and closed to visitors last weekend.

The City of Hamilton has a total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

