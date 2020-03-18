Menu

Crime

Edmonton police warn of release of violent sexual offender not subject to any conditions

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 5:20 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 5:22 pm
Said Mohamed Abdulkadir has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 145 pounds and stand five-foot-nine. . Courtesy, Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police are warning the public about a man who is no longer under any form of supervision, and officers say is a risk to commit violence.

Said Mohamed Abdulkadir is a convicted sexual offender who was recently released and is living in the Edmonton area, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 26-year-old is no longer subject to any conditions or any form of supervision. Officers said he is a risk to commit violence, including sexual assault against females that he does not know.

Abdulkadir has previously sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl he saw in public that he did not know, police said.

The EPS believes Abdulkadir is of “significant harm to public safety,” which is the reason the warning was issued.

Abdulkadir has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 145 pounds and stand five-foot-nine.

The EPS stressed the point of the warning is not to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action, but is in the best interest of public safety.

