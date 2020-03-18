Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 5th COVID-19 case in Simcoe Muskoka presented himself at Orillia hospital

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 3:11 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 4:22 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre announced Tuesday that a man in his 70s who died on March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19. The man wasn’t listed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 when he died but he was in close contact with a positive case that visited Barrie from Alberta. An autopsy is going to be done on the body to determine if the man died because of COVID-19, or due to another, unrelated reason.

Ontario has confirmed another case of the novel coronavirus in the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s jurisdiction — a man in his 60s who recently travelled to Austria.

The man presented himself to the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital on Monday. He is self-isolating and recovering at home.

“The health unit is following up with the contacts of this new case to determine who should self-isolate,” Dr. Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

READ MORE: First potential coronavirus-related death reported in Ontario

The fifth local case comes one day after health officials reported the first potential death related to COVID-19 in Ontario, a 77-year-old Barrie man who passed away at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on March 11 after coming in close contact with another individual who was confirmed to have the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As of Wednesday, there are 206 active COVID-19 cases in Ontario. There have been 583 confirmed cases in Canada.

Canadians rushing home due to COVID-19 pandemic
Canadians rushing home due to COVID-19 pandemic
