Coronavirus: S&P 500 index drops 7%, stock trading briefly halted on TSX, NYSE

The S&P 500 index tumbled 7% on Wednesday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt of Wall Street’s main indexes for the second time this week, on fears that stimulus measures may not be enough to avert a coronavirus-driven recession.

Wall Street had bounced in the previous session after the Trump administration pressed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to buy short-term corporate debt, but the optimism was short-lived with many companies warning of big business impact.

The Toronto Stock Exchange was also halted, but restarted within minutes.

At the instruction of IIROC, TSX, TSXV and TSX Alpha have been halted due to the triggering of a level 1 market-wide circuit breaker. Markets are now in a pre-open state and will resume trading at 13:12:00 — TMX Group (@TMXGroup) March 18, 2020

At 12:56 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,660.63 points, or 7.82%, at 19,576.75, the S&P 500 was down 177.29 points, or 7.01%, at 2,351.90 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 462.37 points, or 6.30%, at 6,872.41.

If the S&P 500 falls 13% when trading resumes, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes.