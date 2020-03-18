Coronavirus: Face masks, gloves now required for Yellow Cab drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Yellow Cab Halifax announced Thursday that they have begun implementing precautionary measures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The taxi company said in a press release that they are asking their drivers to wear both face masks and gloves while on duty.

However, according to Public Health, the use of a mask is not recommended for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Wearing a mask when you are not ill may give a false sense of security. There is a potential risk of infection with improper mask use and disposal. They also need to be changed frequently,” stated Public Health on the government of Canada website.

During this time, drivers are also being required by the company to wipe down and clean the inside and outside of their vehicles and equipment as frequently as possible.

To maintain social distancing, drivers will be asking no passengers to sit in the front seat of their vehicles.

“The Yellow Cab call centre and office have very strict distancing and santization protocols that have been implemented,” the taxi company stated.

“Should need be, our advanced technology allows staff to work from home and keep our services running.”