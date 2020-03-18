Kingston police receive report of 6 men on Queen’s campus with gun

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are currently investigating a report of six men on Queen’s campus, one of which seemed to be carrying a rifle or pellet gun, according to a witness report.

Kingston police say they received the call Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. from a witness who saw the group in the area of Bader Lane and University Avenue.

Although the witness originally said it was a rifle, they later said it was a pellet gun.

Const. Cam Mack said the gun was not pointed at anyone, it was not discharged and police only received one complaint. The gun was never used in an aggressive manner and there is no immediate concerns for public safety in the area, Mack added.

Currently, no classes are running on campus, since Queen’s suspended operations this week due to coronavirus concerns.

Kingston police are asking anyone with more infromation about the incident to contact them at 613-549-4660.