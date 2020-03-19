Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

York Regional Police name new chief, a 30-year veteran of the force

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 11:14 am
York Regional Police Deputy Chief James MacSween is seen in this handout photo.
York Regional Police Deputy Chief James MacSween is seen in this handout photo. Handout / York Regional Police

York Region has named a new police chief.

Deputy Chief James MacSween, a 30-year veteran of York Regional Police, is set to become the head of the force on May 1.

“I want to thank the York Regional Police Services Board for having the trust and confidence in choosing me as the next chief of police, and for their ongoing support to our organization,” MacSween said in a news release.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: York Regional Police close stations, services accessible through phone and website

He has worked with various parts of the force, holds a bachelor of applied arts degree in justice studies from the University of Guelph, and graduated from the police leadership program at the Rotman School of Management, as well as a program at the Senior Management Institute for Police, the news release said.

MacSween also volunteers at community organizations like Special Olympics Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

He is the vice chair of the board of directors for St. John Ambulance.

MacSween is replacing Chief Eric Jolliffe who is retiring on April 30 after 40 years in policing and 10 years as chief.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
York Regional PoliceYork RegionEric JolliffeJames MacSweenYork Region police chiefYork Regional Police Chief
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.