York Regional Police name new chief, a 30-year veteran of the force

York Region has named a new police chief.

Deputy Chief James MacSween, a 30-year veteran of York Regional Police, is set to become the head of the force on May 1.

“I want to thank the York Regional Police Services Board for having the trust and confidence in choosing me as the next chief of police, and for their ongoing support to our organization,” MacSween said in a news release.

He has worked with various parts of the force, holds a bachelor of applied arts degree in justice studies from the University of Guelph, and graduated from the police leadership program at the Rotman School of Management, as well as a program at the Senior Management Institute for Police, the news release said.

MacSween also volunteers at community organizations like Special Olympics Ontario.

He is the vice chair of the board of directors for St. John Ambulance.

MacSween is replacing Chief Eric Jolliffe who is retiring on April 30 after 40 years in policing and 10 years as chief.