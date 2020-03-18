Hamilton set to host virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19

Hamilton residents who have questions about COVID-19 will have a chance to get some answers Wednesday night.
The City of Hamilton is holding a virtual town hall meeting, starting at 7 p.m., in an effort to provide answers.
The town hall will include Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and general manager of healthy and safe communities Paul Johnson.
Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and Twitter account @cityofhamilton.
The town hall will be streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.
As of Tuesday, Hamilton has recorded 15 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and all those affected are in self-isolation.
