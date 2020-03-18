Menu

Canada

Hamilton set to host virtual town hall meeting on COVID-19

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 18, 2020 11:12 am
The City of Hamilton will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night.
The City of Hamilton will host a COVID-19 virtual town hall meeting Wednesday night. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton residents who have questions about COVID-19 will have a chance to get some answers Wednesday night.

The City of Hamilton is holding a virtual town hall meeting, starting at 7 p.m., in an effort to provide answers.

The town hall will include Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, and general manager of healthy and safe communities Paul Johnson.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can submit questions on the city’s website at www.hamilton.ca/askcovidquestions and Twitter account @cityofhamilton.

The town hall will be streamed live on the City of Hamilton’s YouTube channel.

As of Tuesday, Hamilton has recorded 15 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and all those affected are in self-isolation.

Answering your questions about COVID-19: March 18
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusCity of HamiltonHamilton Mayor Fred Eisenbergergeneral manager of healthy and safe communities Paul JohnsonMedical Officer of Health Dr. Elizabeth RichardsonVirtual Town Hall
