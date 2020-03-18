Coronavirus: 5 tips to find the best mental health tools online

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise across Canada, so, too, has anxiety and stress related to the pandemic.

Kaitlin O’Toole, an occupational therapist from the University of Alberta, says that now more than ever, online tools can be used to build resilience and wellness.

“These apps should not be seen as a way to replace clinician-based mental health interventions, but they can be a great starting point for those who aren’t comfortable seeking in-person support right away,” O’Toole explained.

O’Toole, who co-authored new research out of the U of A, said mobile health apps, such as Mindfulness Coach and LifeArmor, can be particularly helpful for military members and first responders seeking mental health support, as they may not have access to professional mental health services due to deployment, time constraints and social barriers.

O’Toole said the apps give users a sense of what mental health interventions look like and may help reduce the stigma related to mental illness.

“People become more familiar with mental health concepts and interventions,” she explained. “They practise breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation and other techniques that can be used in everyday life — during activities like yoga or stretching after exercise.

“Their view of mental health support starts to become more normalized.” Tweet This

O’Toole also provided some tips to find reliable mental health apps:

Pay attention to reviews of apps. Recommendations can go a long way when they come from others who might be in a similar situation.

Look for apps that include deep or diaphragmatic breathing, mindfulness strategies, visualization techniques and progressive muscle relaxation and sleep strategies.

Seek out apps that provide ways to practise mental health strategies and techniques. These can take time to be effective, so it’s important to make sure you’re following the proper directions.

Check the app’s developer to make sure it was created by a reputable source, such as a government veterans affairs agency. Reliable apps should be researched and tested carefully for effectiveness.

Look for features that make you feel most comfortable. Many of the available apps use the same general concepts but can present their information in different ways. If you’re a visual learner, choose the app with more diagrams and videos. If you learn by reading, pick the app with more text.

“You are the one who is using the app, so it’s important to pick one that feels comfortable and will be the most useful for your own specific mental health needs,” O’Toole said.

Resilience apps that met the study’s inclusion criteria include AIMS for Anger Management, Breathe2Relax, Concussion Coach, DoD Safe Helpline, HighRes, LifeArmor, Mindfulness Coach, Mood Coach, Moving Forward, PTSD Coach, PTSD Family Coach and Tactical Breather.

“Although these apps are usually geared more toward promoting resilience in military members and first responders, they can absolutely be useful to anyone looking for online mental health strategies,” O’Toole said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) also offer ways of getting help if you or someone you know may be suffering from mental health issues.