Man suffers serious injuries after shooting in St. Catharines: police

Police in St. Catharines are investigating an evening shooting that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries, according to Niagara police.
Investigators say officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a “multi-unit” residence near Niagara and Church streets after a report of a shooting.
A man with a gunshot wound was subsequently sent to an out-of-town trauma centre, according to police.
Investigators say they have no suspect information and are asking anyone in the area who may have closed-circuit video to review recordings between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for suspicious activity.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111, ext. 9073.
