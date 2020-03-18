Fire crews on scene of blaze at Capri Motel on Pembina Highway

A hotel on Pembina Highway that was the scene of a recent dog attack caught fire Wednesday morning.
The Capri Motel went up in flames at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews were concentrating on a section of the motel’s roof. There was no immediate word of any injuries.
The second fire since November, the motel was the site of a suite fire in November, where one man died.
The hotel was also the scene of a terrifying attack by two dogs last month, where three people were sent to the hospital, one with “life-altering” injuries, said police at the time.
Police said the dogs, later determined to be American bulldogs, attacked and “terrorized” numerous people in the motel parking lot before leaving the area.
The owner of the dogs was later charged and two dogs were euthanized.
