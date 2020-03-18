Menu

Crime

Fire crews on scene of blaze at Capri Motel on Pembina Highway

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 8:00 am
Updated March 18, 2020 9:28 am
Fire crews on scene of a blaze at the Capri Motel Wednesday morning.
Fire crews on scene of a blaze at the Capri Motel Wednesday morning. Abigail Turner/Global News

A hotel on Pembina Highway that was the scene of a recent dog attack caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Capri Motel went up in flames at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews were concentrating on a section of the motel’s roof. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

The second fire since November, the motel was the site of a suite fire in November, where one man died.

READ MORE: 1 person found dead after hotel fire in Winnipeg

The hotel was also the scene of a terrifying attack by two dogs last month, where three people were sent to the hospital, one with “life-altering” injuries, said police at the time.

Police said the dogs, later determined to be American bulldogs, attacked and “terrorized” numerous people in the motel parking lot before leaving the area.

READ MORE: Animal Services lay charges in Winnipeg dog attack, but say animals not used for fighting

The owner of the dogs was later charged and two dogs were euthanized.

More to come.

