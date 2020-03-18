Fire crews on scene of blaze at Capri Motel on Pembina Highway

Send this page to someone via email

A hotel on Pembina Highway that was the scene of a recent dog attack caught fire Wednesday morning.

The Capri Motel went up in flames at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

WFPS crews are on scene of a fire at the Capri Motel (1819 Pembina Highway). Residents are advised to avoid the area. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) March 18, 2020

Fire crews were concentrating on a section of the motel’s roof. There was no immediate word of any injuries.

Mattresses and lamps pulled out of the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway after a significant fire broke out earlier this morning. @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/zJcDYkUEZ4 — Abigail Turner (@turnerrAbigail) March 18, 2020

The second fire since November, the motel was the site of a suite fire in November, where one man died.

The hotel was also the scene of a terrifying attack by two dogs last month, where three people were sent to the hospital, one with “life-altering” injuries, said police at the time.

Police said the dogs, later determined to be American bulldogs, attacked and “terrorized” numerous people in the motel parking lot before leaving the area.

The owner of the dogs was later charged and two dogs were euthanized.

