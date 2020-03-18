Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Toronto’s emergency operations centre upgraded to Level 3, its highest level

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 7:46 am
Updated March 18, 2020 8:49 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto mayor addresses people who choose not to self-isolate during COVID-19 spread
WATCH (March 17, 2020): Toronto mayor addresses people who choose not to self-isolate during COVID-19 outbreak.

The City of Toronto‘s emergency operations centre (EOC) is now operating at the highest level possible after the Ontario government declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto is now at a Level 3, according to Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

Pegg is not only the city’s fire chief but also the general manager of its Office of Emergency Management. He tweeted about the upgrade Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Ontario government declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

“Our EOC and COVID-19 task force are fully engaged in managing the pandemic in Toronto,” Pegg tweeted.

Pegg said that once Ontario declared a state of emergency, the city automatically moved to Level 3 – Major Emergency.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Mayor Tory announces further closures of non-essential city services

Story continues below advertisement

“This deploys some additional resources into the EOC in support of city-wise co-ordination. We are well managed/resourced and are operating effectively,” Pegg tweeted.

The Ontario government declared a state of emergency early Tuesday morning, which forced many businesses to close and keep people at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle to manage the impact of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaEmergency Operations CentreMatthew PeggCoronavirus TorontoToronto EmergencyEmergency Operations Centre Toronto
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.