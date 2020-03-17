Calgarians placing shamrocks in hopes of bringing more than just luck to others

Shamrocks have been springing up all over Calgary this St. Patrick’s Day but these ones aren’t just meant to bring luck.

Calgarians in communities all over the city have been writing words of encouragement on the four-leaf clovers and placing them in the windows of their homes or in other highly visible public areas.

Pineridge resident Michelle Roche made 10 shamrocks with her 11-year old son Declan after seeing the idea on social media. They wrote various messages on them and posted them throughout their neighbourhood.

“Originally, he thought I was crazy that we were to go out yesterday and expose ourselves potentially to other people, but once we got out there and were hanging things up and cars were hoking at us and smiling and waving at us, he was right into it,” said Roche, who is self-isolating and homeschooling her son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that initial hesitation, Declan said he enjoyed the experience.

“It felt good to help the community and make them feel good when they see that stuff,” he said.

In several other communities across Calgary, shamrocks have also been similarly displayed.

“I think right now with everything’s that’s going on, this is such a light, happy thing that everybody can take part in and enjoy,” said Roche.

The messages have been short and simple but meaningful.

Of his favourite message, Declan said: “Mine was, ‘Enjoy this time together,’ because we’re all stuck inside. It’s just nice you can spend a little time with your family.”