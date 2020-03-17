Menu

Features

Calgarians placing shamrocks in hopes of bringing more than just luck to others

By Deb Matejicka Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 9:26 pm
Calgarians celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with messages of encouragement
WATCH: Shamrocks are popping up in communities all over Calgary but these ones have as much to do with St. Patrick's Day as they do with spreading a little extra joy and happiness during what has been a trying time for many. Deb Matejicka reports.

Shamrocks have been springing up all over Calgary this St. Patrick’s Day but these ones aren’t just meant to bring luck.

READ MORE: Premier Jason Kenney declares COVID-19 public health emergency in Alberta

Calgarians in communities all over the city have been writing words of encouragement on the four-leaf clovers and placing them in the windows of their homes or in other highly visible public areas.

Pineridge resident Michelle Roche made 10 shamrocks with her 11-year old son Declan after seeing the idea on social media. They wrote various messages on them and posted them throughout their neighbourhood.

“Originally, he thought I was crazy that we were to go out yesterday and expose ourselves potentially to other people, but once we got out there and were hanging things up and cars were hoking at us and smiling and waving at us, he was right into it,” said Roche, who is self-isolating and homeschooling her son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

After that initial hesitation, Declan said he enjoyed the experience.

“It felt good to help the community and make them feel good when they see that stuff,” he said.

In several other communities across Calgary, shamrocks have also been similarly displayed.

“I think right now with everything’s that’s going on, this is such a light, happy thing that everybody can take part in and enjoy,” said Roche.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a little tough,’ but many will still celebrate St. Patrick’s Day: Hudson’s Irishman of the Year

The messages have been short and simple but meaningful.

Of his favourite message, Declan said: “Mine was, ‘Enjoy this time together,’ because we’re all stuck inside. It’s just nice you can spend a little time with your family.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19St. Patrick's DaySt. Paddy's DaySt. Patty's DaySt. Patrick's Day CalgaryCalgary St. Patrick's Day
