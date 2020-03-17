Manitoba Southern Chiefs’ Organization declares state of COVID-19 emergency

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that represents 34 First Nations in southern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Southern Chiefs’ Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels says it was a prudent step to ensure communities have support and supplies they need.

He says First Nations have not received necessary supplies and there is a shortage of health-care staff.

View link »

Daniels says First Nations are at risk due to chronic overcrowding, lack of equitable health care and poor infrastructure.

The organization has also indefinitely postponed all events.

None of the 15 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Manitoba are in a First Nation.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing into your sleeve — if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

0:08 Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba officials say no tests will be done on asymptomatic people Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba officials say no tests will be done on asymptomatic people