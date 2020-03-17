Dartmouth nursing home resident staying connected during COVID-19 through technology

A Dartmouth nursing resident was grinning from ear to ear when she used FaceTime for the first time and realized she could communicate with family members over her new iPad.

“It’s the first time I’ve had an iPad and I find it a little difficult to get into,” June Arsenault exclaimed, as she peered through the camera of her tablet. https://twitter.com/AlexaMacLean902/status/1239987429265866754 Tweet This

Arsenault is an Oakwood Terrace resident in her late 70s. She’s lived at the Dartmouth long term care facility for many years and is one of 111 residents currently restricted from being able to receive visitors due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“There may be grandkids, great-grandkids, there may be family that live outside of province that we can actually help them engage with on a more regular basis,” Michelle Langille said, the nursing services director at Oakwood.

Despite not knowing how long the restrictions on visitors while last, the Oakwood family is bonding together, keeping spirits high through new activities like learning how to use a tablet.

“She now has a Facebook account, so she’s able to message her friends and family. So, she’s just learning, it’s been about a week so we’re all just helping her navigate through that,” Langille said.

A new learning opportunity Arsenault and the continuing care assistants who work with her, have welcomed with open arms.

“[It’s about] allowing them to see that there’s different technology options for them to stay in contact with their families, other than just talking on the phone,” Langille said.