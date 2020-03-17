Menu

Health

Coronavirus patient used public transit in Montreal: Quebec government

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 3:03 pm
Public transit users are being asked to watch for symptoms of the disease until March 24, 2020.
Public transit users are being asked to watch for symptoms of the disease until March 24, 2020. File/Global News

The Quebec government is reporting on its website that a second person infected with novel coronavirus used public transit in Montreal while they were potentially contagious.

The person used the Société de transport de Montréal’s 106 bus from Newman Boulevard towards the Angrignon Station on the metro’s green line last Tuesday on March 10 between 10:40 and 10:50 a.m.

READ MORE: Quebec health authorities say coronavirus patient used Montreal, Longueuil public transit

The individual then rode the metro from the Angrignon station to the McGill station between 10:55 and 11:20 a.m.

Other people who may have been on public transit at the same time are being asked to watch for possible symptoms such as fever, coughing and breathing difficulties up to March 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Late last week, the STM announced it was stepping up disinfecting measures to ensure it could continue to provide services amid the health crisis.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Montreal’s STM says it is disinfecting its surfaces daily, to remain in service

On Monday, bus drivers started setting up barriers with tape so as to keep a safe distance from passengers boarding the bus. The measure has since been endorsed by the STM and other transit authorities around Montreal.

Quebec public health maintains that the risk of contracting the illness while using public transit remains low, but are reminding the public to avoid touching their face and to wash their hands after being in a public space or using public transit.

Those experiencing symptoms can call 1 877 644-4545.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaSTMcovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaQuebec GovernmentMetro Green line
